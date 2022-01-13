Richard Curtis Stadler Sr.

RICHARD CURTIS (DICK) STADLER, SR. age 91, from Nitro, WV born in Ohio on October 1, 1930, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021.
He graduated Stonewall Jackson HS in 1949, served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955, then attended WVU. As a young man in 1968, he made the newspapers when he became a leader in the Republican party after switching parties. He remained very informed in politics throughout his life. He founded Meadowview Nursery in Fraziers Bottom, WV, which owned the patent and was known as "The Home of the Mortgage Lifter". The Stadlers were the only place that you could get the original Mortgage Lifter tomato plant. He later bought Stadler Greenhouses in Nitro from his mother in the early 1970s. He retired and leased the greenhouses to his long-time employee Roger Goff and added the store building that is now Stadler Country.
Preceding Richard in Death were his parents Hazel Maude & Nile George Stadler, his wife Peggy Jo Harold Stadler, and his brother William Nile (Bill) Stadler.
Survived by his sister Louise Batman, by his children Jeff Carson, Stephanie Stadler, Pamela Brewer, Rick Stadler, Jennifer Stadler Davis, by his Grandchildren Ashley Carson Hill, Lauren Montgomery, Ashley Brewer, Shane Brewer, Wyatt Brewer, LeAnn Rodriguez, Christopher Stadler, Delaney Stadler, Bailey Stadler, Katherine Davis, Megan Davis, and by his Great Grandchildren Elliot Hill, Weston Hill, Haven Montgomery, Luca Montgomery and Leo Montgomery.