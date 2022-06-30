Richard Curtis Stadler Sr. Jun 30, 2022 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a small military service forRICHARD C. STADLER on Friday, July 1, 10 a.m., at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery 130 Academy Drive Dunbar, WV. Flowers welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Military Service Cemetery Richard C. Stadler Veteran Richard Curtis Stadler Sr. Welcome Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Delbert Owens Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Patricia Ann Davis Norma Lea Weaver Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people