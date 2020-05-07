RICHARD D. "RICK" TOLLIVER, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, WV. Military graveside honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Thursday, May 7, 2020
Adams, Alice - 1 p.m., Alice’s Residence, Big Trace Fork of Harts.
Antal, Sally - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Brooks, Blake - 2:45 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Conley, Homer - 1 p.m., Elana, aka Zion Hill, Cemetery, Newton.
Hampton, Keith - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Hanshaw, Sylvia - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.
Rayburn, Marty - 11 a.m., Keefer Family Farm, Leon.
Smith, Norma G. - 1 p.m., Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery, Walton.
Tolliver, Richard D. "Rick" - 2 p.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Walls, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Woodyard, David - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.