RICHARD D. TYREE, 85, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was born May 20, 1934, in Charleston, to the late George and Biddie Tyree.
Richard was a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission and a Veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Tyree; second wife, Janice Tyree; brothers, Clifford, Dale and Ray; sisters, Barbara, Shirley, and Mina
He is survived by his son, Richard W. and wife April and their family; brother, George Harmon and wife Carol and their family; Janice's sons, Mike and Mark Dever and their families; and a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, and nephews whom he treasured.
A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Ray Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.