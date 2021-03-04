RICHARD DALE BOWMAN was born March 4, 1955 and died February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Betty Bowman, a daughter, Betty Louise Bowman, a sister, Barbara Hartman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; daughter, Angela Bowman and husband, Jake Burks; sons, Richard (little Ricky) and companion, Crystal Mullens, Patrick and companion, Desteny Pettry; grandsons, Karter John Bowman and Gabriel Williams; brothers: Charles (Terry), Jimmy, Tony and Mark; sister, Sherry Wills. Ricky loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
He loved his family more than anything and loved spending time and spoiling his grandkids. He is now rejoicing with his daughter, Little Betty.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Rev. Roger Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.