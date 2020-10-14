RICHARD DALE COLLINS "DICKIE", 58, of Nitro, WV, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.
"Dickie" was a beloved member of the community and was very passionate about helping children and young people, especially in local sporting groups.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Collins, and a brother, James "Chipper" Collins.
His memory lives on with his three children, Molly of Morgantown, Kevin of Nitro and Jane of Melrose, MA; granddaughter, Lucia, who he lovingly called "Little Foot"; his mother, Wanda M. Collins; brothers and their wives, John and Linda, Harvey "Monk" and Barbara; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
"Dickie" impacted the lives of many, not only the youth but their families as well. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service will be held at the Nitro Little League Baseball field on Saturday, October 17th at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to come an hour before the service to greet the family. Bring a chair as we will actually be sitting in the field.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Nitro Little League or any youth sports organization of your choice.
You may visit Dickie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
