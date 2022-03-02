Richard Dale Johnson

RICHARD DALE "RICK" JOHNSON, Age 65, was born to the late Hobert and Mary Johnson of London, WV. Rick was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Jenny Withers Johnson of White Sulphur Springs, WV. Rick was a father to Scott and Liza Johnson and stepfather to Joey Spano and had two beautiful grandchildren, James and CJ Spano.
Rick is survived by his wife of 29 years Jenny, his daughter Liza, his stepson Joey, two grandchildren, as well as 7 brothers and sisters, Leroy Johnson of Marmet, Betty Owlett of Cumming, GA, William (Bill) Johnson of London, WV, Brenda Stinnett of Hoschton, GA, Robert (Bob) Johnson of Scott Depot, Benson Johnson of London, WV, and Tammy Johnson of Northlake, TX. Rick was raised in London, West Virginia by his parents, Hobert and Mary Johnson. Rick was a loving, fun uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones but know he is now reunited with his son Scott.
Rick graduated from Dupont High School in 1974. Rick was an avid basketball player throughout his life and a great athlete. He enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, and Mountaineer sports. He loved being a father to his 3 children and was very involved in their many activities.
Rick was profound in the national giant tire industry and worked for many distinguished tire producers throughout the world. Through his work he visited 49 states and 13 countries and had expertise in giant (quarry) tire development and sales. He was a long-time employee of Tire Centers Inc. in Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
He will be interred in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.