RICHARD "DICK" A. MOORE, 73, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children, on September 26, 2020.
He was born on June 9, 1947, in Charleston, to the late Earnest Samuel Moore and Alice Rayburn Moore.
Dick was a graduate from Charleston High School class of 1965 and then attended Morris Harvey College. He owned the S. Spencer Moore Co. on Capital St. Dick was the tech wizard of his time.
He joined the United States Marine Corps. and was sent to Vietnam, where he was wounded on his first day in combat and received the Purple Heart. He finished his tour as a radio communications operator.
Dick was an avid ham radio operator, member of the KARC, and participated in many Field Day events. His call sign was WA8DGE.
There are truly no words that can do his life justice, but we ask that as you move through life you honor Dick's memory by putting a smile on someone's face and lending a helping hand.
Dick is survived by his children, Rene Moore Graves, Kristi Mallett (Dana) and Michael Moore (Dorse); grandchildren, Shelby Harold (Keith), Cameron Klem, Preston Graves and Jocelyn Mallett; great-grandson, Dawson Harold; siblings, Samuel Moore (Sally), Judy Ferguson (Dave) and his twin brother, Dave Moore; his former wife, Mary Lou Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the VA representatives, Dr. Misaghi, the palliative care team, the Home Based Primary Care team and Kindred at Home representatives. A special thank you to Kevin from Kanawha Valley Senior Services, the staff at CAMC General Hospital STICU unit and all the others that helped in taking care of our daddy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with military honors.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
All COVID-19 recommendations will be followed.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.