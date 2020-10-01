RICHARD "DICK" A. MOORE, 73, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
