RICHARD "DICK" BURTON WOLFE, 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday June 11, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Robert Thurman Wolfe and Belle Martin Wolfe. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Thurman Wolfe Jr.; sister, Helen Frances Lewis and Barbara Jean Auvil-Newman.
Dick was an Army Korean War Veteran, accountant for the State of WV, member of Clendenin United Methodist Church, member of Clendenin American Legion Post 61, member of Masonic Lodge # 126 AF & AM and member of HAM Radio Operator call sign KB8VDN.
He is survived by; nieces and nephews, Beverly Evanitsky, Gail Hofer, Bruce Thurman Wolfe, Thomas Allen Auvil and Debora K. Lewis; Several grand nieces and nephews including grandnephew and niece Talon Richard Auvil and Sarah Katherine Auvil.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday June 20, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home 8 p.m., with Pastor Don Stilgenbau officiating.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday June 21, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Don Stilgenbau, military honors performed by the U. S. Army and Masonic Graveside Rites performed by Masonic Lodge # 126 AF & AM.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.