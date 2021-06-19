Thank you for Reading.

Richard “Dick” Burton Wolfe
RICHARD "DICK" BURTON WOLFE, 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday June 11, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was the son of the late Robert Thurman Wolfe and Belle Martin Wolfe. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Thurman Wolfe Jr.; sister, Helen Frances Lewis and Barbara Jean Auvil-Newman.

Dick was an Army Korean War Veteran, accountant for the State of WV, member of Clendenin United Methodist Church, member of Clendenin American Legion Post 61, member of Masonic Lodge # 126 AF & AM and member of HAM Radio Operator call sign KB8VDN.

He is survived by; nieces and nephews, Beverly Evanitsky, Gail Hofer, Bruce Thurman Wolfe, Thomas Allen Auvil and Debora K. Lewis; Several grand nieces and nephews including grandnephew and niece Talon Richard Auvil and Sarah Katherine Auvil.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday June 20, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home 8 p.m., with Pastor Don Stilgenbau officiating.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday June 21, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Don Stilgenbau, military honors performed by the U. S. Army and Masonic Graveside Rites performed by Masonic Lodge # 126 AF & AM.

Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.

