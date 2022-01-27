RICHARD "DICK" GRANT CLENDENIN, 86, of Ash, North Carolina, formerly of Cross Lanes, passed away January 23, 2022 in Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Dick was born August 7, 1935 in Charleston to the late Owen Clendenin and Dessie Elizabeth Withrow Clendenin. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Edna Marie Clendenin.
Dick was a retired home builder and enjoyed dirt track racing.
Left to cherish his memory are loving children, Richard "Butch" Clendenin (Kim), Tim "Bird" Clendenin (Molly), Daniel "Dink" Clendenin (Lynette), Sandie "Nay" Michael (Barry); grandchildren, Courtney, Alysha (Nick), Zack, Chris, Gannon, Dalton, Peyton, Zeke (Hannah), and Blair (Shaunn); great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kodi, Gage, and Sawyer; numerous nieces and nephews, and host of friends.
Special thanks to DeeDee Sellers for her wonderful care of Dick during his illness.
Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday in the Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.