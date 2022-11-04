Thank you for Reading.

Richard "Dick" Honaker
RICHARD "DICK" HONAKER passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. He lived his entire 96 years in South Charleston, WV. He loved his Mountain State and was such a great resource of history and travel around the state.

Dick was born to Mary E. and Harry Honaker on February 16, 1926. He had two brothers (Tom and Jack) and two sisters (Dorothy Stewart and Mildred Withrow); all predeceased him.

