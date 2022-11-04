RICHARD "DICK" HONAKER passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. He lived his entire 96 years in South Charleston, WV. He loved his Mountain State and was such a great resource of history and travel around the state.
Dick was born to Mary E. and Harry Honaker on February 16, 1926. He had two brothers (Tom and Jack) and two sisters (Dorothy Stewart and Mildred Withrow); all predeceased him.
The year Dick graduated from South Charleston High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. During his stent in the Navy, he spent many months at sea in the Pacific Ocean. Dick loved reminiscing about his hitchhiking trip across the United States upon his discharge from his service.
When he returned to South Charleston, Dick wooed and married the love of his life, Lois Jeanne (Sansom) Honaker, on July 14, 1945. They had two children, Richard Brett Honaker (Patti) and Robin A. Carr. Dick loved his family and as it grew with grandchildren, Crystal Angel (Alfredo), Derek Honaker (Cara), and Allyson Carr, and great-grandchild Jackson, more and more he wanted them around. He loved the holidays when everyone would come home.
Dick loved to cook, grill and bake and spoiled many (family and friends alike) with his delectable goods. Throughout his life, Dick spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, gardening, and home maintenance - there wasn't much he couldn't do or fix. As for his career, he spent 33 years of service at the FMC plant in South Charleston where he worked his way up from a welder to Area E Superintendent. In his early years he served as a union representative.
Dick was a 50+ year member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge A.F. & A. M. #168. He held many offices as a lodge member, most notably serving as Secretary for 50 years, District Deputy Grand Master and was Past Master.
Along with his family legacy, Dick leaves behind his most precious companion and friend, Ben. Ben is a Pomeranian that he loved just like a family member.
Dick was provided assistance through Hospice when caring for Jeanne and then the last two years of his life. The family cannot thank HospiceCare of Charleston enough for their many experienced, compassionate, and friendly workers. We, also, must thank the staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens who stepped in with Dick's last two months of life.
Donations can be made to HospiceCare of Charleston or the Alzheimer's Association in his honor.
A Celebration of Lives, Jeanne and Dick, will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 1 - 4 p.m., at the Olive Tree in South Charleston. This will be an Open House style of visiting with family and friends and honoring this loving couple.