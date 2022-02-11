DR. RICHARD "DICK" M. YOUNG, 84, of Indiana, passed away on February 7, 2022 after a short illness.
He was born on November 15, 1937, the youngest of nine children born to the late Harry and Dolcie Young.
Dick was well educated with degrees from Wichita State University, Ball State and Ohio State University. He devoted 38 years to Anderson University as a coach in football, wrestling and tennis. Dick was the Athletic Director, Department Chair and a professor of Kinesiology. During his tenure at AU, he was named Hoosier -Buckeye Conference Coach of the Year three times in football, and won five conference titles. He coached six All-American and 35 All- Conference players.
He was a great man of faith and he loved his family, friends and students. Dick enjoyed traveling to all seven continents and 54 countries. He was an avid runner and golfer.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Wilda; brother, Vernon Young; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Sargent and Richard Spencer; sisters-in-law, Wanda Mines, Loretta Jividen, Joyce Fizer, Elaine Merrifield, Dolores Sargent and Mary Frances Sargent; and he was well loved by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Dick's good friends, Wayne Gordon, Richard Sharp, Charlotte Smith and their spouses for the exceptional care of both he and Wilda. Also, thanks to Primrose Assisted Living, Anderson, Indiana and Bellaire Memory Care, Scott Depot, West Virginia for their wonderful care these last few months.
A funeral service in honor of Dick's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will take place in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
A memorial service will be held at Anderson University at a later date.