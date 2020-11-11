RICHARD EARL CRAIG, 75, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
He was preceded by his mother and father, Ruby Faye Craig and Raymond Earl Craig, siblings Franklin, Charles and Roger Craig and Faye Welch and four infant siblings.
Richard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a man of deep faith and he cherished his relationship with his Savior. A man of integrity and honor, he was trustworthy and reliable, and a rock of strength for his family. Richard enjoyed being outdoors and loved growing things. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help others, with no task too big to tackle. He was generous with his time, energy and resources, as well as the proceeds' of his garden. He loved his family with all that he was and would do anything for them, always putting others first.
He was retired from AEP after 33 years of service, and served his country in the United States Army. He was member of New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, Pinch . Richard was a 1965 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis Jean "Jeannie" Craig and his children, Richard Chadwick "Chad" Craig, and Lesley Gail Craig, and his grandchildren, Grace Adelle Craig, Raegan Olivia Craig, and Jackson Howard Craig, as well as sisters, Rita Ellen Kittner of Texas, Ruth Naomi Gwinn of Clendenin, Rosalind Kay Drake of Cottageville, Regina Carol Hayes of Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, November. 13 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney with military graveside rites.
Visitation will be 1 p.m., - 3 p.m., same day at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.