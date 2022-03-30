RICHARD EARL "DICK" KINDER, 74, of Procious, WV passed away on March 27, 2022 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 27, 1947, to Earl and Juanita Kinder in St. Albans. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his sister Donna Jean Combow (Sam).
Dick married the love of his life 54 years ago, Connie Lou Mullins, on July 14, 1967 at Abney Street Church of God. Dick is survived by his wife, Connie; three sons: Richard Jr. "Rick", Timothy (Rebecca), and Kenneth (Teri); nine grandchildren: Maggie, Ricky, Alex, Timmy, Jay, Hope, Jessica, Joseph, and Mason, and five great-grandchildren.
Dick was a 1965 graduate of St. Albans High School. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country in Vietnam. Dick had a strong work ethic and spent his career as a well-respected Professional Land Surveyor conducting boundary surveys, construction surveys, and oil and gas surveys. He lived in the Davis Creek area of Charleston until moving to Procious, Clay County, in 2005. He was a member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge No 168 AF & AM, and the Thelma Chapter No. 24 Order of the Eastern Star in Clendenin. Dick enjoyed fishing on the Elk River and hunting with his sons and grandsons. He was an excellent cook and was famous in his family for his big breakfasts, especially his fluffy biscuits and blueberry pancakes. He also enjoyed gardening and working on various landscaping and building projects around his property.
Dick attended Southridge Church where he faithfully watched the services online when he could not attend in person. Dick was a hard worker during his career as a surveyor but he always put his family first. He was quick-witted, generous, loving and would always lend a helping hand. His life had a positive impact on everyone close to him and he will be missed beyond measure by those he leaves behind.
Funeral service will be at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston, at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022 with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. A graveside service with military rites will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
Visitation will be held at Southridge Church from Noon until the time of service. Dick's care has been entrusted to Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. In lieu of flowers, Dick has requested that donations in his memory be sent to Southridge Church by visiting SRC.life
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV