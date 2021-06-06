Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD EDWARD "RICK" SIMMONS, 59 of Huntington, WV, died, Thursday, June 3, 2021 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a future date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville. is caring for the family.

Tags

Recommended for you