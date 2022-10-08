RICHARD ELISHA LaLONDE, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 6, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, the love of his life, Donna Fay (McNealy) LaLonde; grandson, Joshua Byrd II; parents, Harlan and Hattie LaLonde; brother, Roger LaLonde; brothers-in-law: Michael McNealy, Lance Smith, and Wayne Murray, and many others.
Richard was born on June 4, 1956, in Rome, NY, but was a longtime resident of St. Albans, WV. He graduated from Westmoreland High School (NY) and served in the Navy for 8 years. He retired after many years from the Kanawha County School Board. Richard was a very loving man who enjoyed reading the morning newspaper, watching his favorite shows, and was a die-hard fan of the WV Mountaineers. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and adored his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Richard's memory are his adoring daughter, Michelle (Stanton) Lacy; grandchildren, Zachary and Josie Lacy; brothers, Dennis (Theresa) LaLonde and Harlan (Robin) LaLonde; sisters: Phyllis Murray, Dorotha Smith, Debbie Stockbridge, Rebecca McNealy, Beth (Vito) Spoon, and Alice (Nazi) Adolfi; brothers-in-law, Mark and David McNealy, and numerous other family and friends.
A service to honor and celebrate Richard's life will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Pastor Shelby McNealy officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at the funeral home on Monday. Anyone who wishes may wear blue & gold or WVU apparel to honor Richard's love for the Mountaineers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the charity of your choice.