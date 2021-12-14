RICHARD EMERSON TALBOT, SR. of Tarrs, PA passed on to his glorious eternal reward at the age of 74 on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born in Essex, Maryland on June 13, 1947 to the late Preston J. Talbot, Sr. and Helen Collier Talbot. Richard was a dear, caring and faithful husband to the late Diana Price Talbot. He was a devoted man of God, pastoring at The Church of God in Ovapa (Clay County) WV for 43 years. His steadfast, Godly example has touched many lives. For 30+ years he drove school bus for Clay County Schools. Richard spent the last 4 years as a door greeter at the Mt. Pleasant Wal-Mart, never met a stranger and always complimenting smiles. Richard is survived by his children; Michelle (Paul) Prinkey of Mt. Pleasant, Richard Talbot, Jr., of Newark, Ohio, and Natalie Whittington of Tarrs, PA. seven grandchildren; Karana (Andrew) Nuzum, Miranda, Ethan and Deric Prinkey, Mary Jane Talbot, Conal and Brennan Whittington, one great-grandchild Heath Prinkey, siblings; Barbara (Harold) Hanlin and Preston "Bud" (Cindy) Talbot, Jr., and two sisters-in-love; Phyllis Talbot, James and Arlene Steigman Talbot. In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was predeceased by two brothers; Daniel Talbot and Jonathon Talbot. Friends will be received at The Church of God, Mt. Pleasant, PA on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon the time of service with Pastor Leamon Whitehead, a very dear friend of 47 years, Pastor and Evangelist Larry Dishman, also a very dear friend, and son-in-law Pastor Paul Prinkey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com