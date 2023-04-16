RICHARD EMIL HAAS, 85, of Show Low, AZ, passed away on March 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on September 13, 1937, in Spokane, WA, to Harry Everett Haas and Louis Elizabeth Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Joanne Snyder Haas; his children, Mark Haas of Show Low, AZ; Lance Haas (Brandy) of Sorento, IL; Erica Haas Goodhart (Gregg) of Playa Del Rey, CA; and his four granddaughters, Michelle Haas Boothe (Mitch), Sarah Haas, Nevaeh Haas, and Katelynn Haas.
Richard grew up in Charleston, WV, where he graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1955. He joined the Air Force in April 1956, and finished his service in the West Virginia Air National Guard in 1965. He graduated from West Virginia State University in 1965, with a B.S. in Chemistry and a minor in math and physics. He started his career with Amoco Oil in Charleston, WV, then went on to work for Pennzoil where he finished his career as an Industrial Sales Engineer in Marion, IL. He retired to Show Low, AZ, in 2002. Richard was an avid lover of animals and looked forward to joining his many beloved pets in heaven. He was well known for his generous spirit, friendly personality, love of jokes, and his infectious laugh. He had many life-long friends and work colleagues whom he kept in contact with all his years. Family was very important to him, and he is beloved and missed by them and many, many more.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV, on April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., ET.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to organizations that were important and dear to Richard, any veterans or animal charities.