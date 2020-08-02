RICHARD EUGENE TAYLOR, 59, of Witcher Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Taylor of Parkersburg and Nellie Bell Taylor of Witcher Creek.
Richard loved hunting and fishing with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Richard (Danny) of Gallagher; daughter, Sabina Taylor of Quincy; sisters, Janet Atkinson of Cabin Creek, Mary Hobbs of Clay County and Faye Poole of Tennessee; brothers, David, Darrell and Russell Taylor all of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes, Richard will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.
