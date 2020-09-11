Richard Flowers

RICHARD ALAN FLOWERS, 69, of Daniels, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Beckley. He was born October 16, 1950 in Huntington, WV to the late James Flowers and Betty Cassada Flowers.
Richard was a graduate of Huntington High School and attended Marshall University. He enjoyed fishing, and golf. He was also a Chatham Cup winner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Scratch Flowers and sister, Judy Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Gerlinde Flowers; son, Rhett Flowers and wife Peyton; daughter, Ingrid Hedrick and husband Hayden; sister, Linda Bryant and husband Jim; grandchildren, Carrie and Jayden Hedrick; sister-in-law, Beckley Flowers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Glade Community Church on Saturday, September, 12 2020 at 2 p.m. with Troy Rackliffe officiating.
