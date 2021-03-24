RICHARD FRANKLIN CRAZE, 61, of Mount Olive WV, passed away suddenly at home on the 19th of March 2021.
He was born in Montgomery WV on August 24th, 1959 to the late Enod "Nick" and Phyllis "Cook" (Roat) Craze.
It has long been said that Richard never met a stranger, and he was often found striking up conversations with anyone he ran into, whether he knew them or not. He could always be counted on to tell an outrageous story, pass on a bit of gossip or give his opinion and while he may have seemed gruff at times in reality, he was a gentle giant who would do anything he could to help those around him. He was always eager to share a good meal or a laugh to brighten someone's day. Always willing to drive an extra mile. Even on his worst days he would go out of his way to help anyone he thought might need it. The sadness of his loss is immeasurable but so is the love he shared with us all.
Left behind to cherish his memory are Betty, his loving wife of 40 years, Daughter Alicia Wade and her husband John of Mechanicsville VA, Son Nicholas "Nick" Craze and his wife Crystal of Glen Ferris WV, Grandchildren John, James, Harmony and Roman, Brothers Enod Jr "Tim" (Tammy) and Louie Craze, Sister Leona (Paul) Edwards, many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, and his "Kansas kids" Mike, Laney and Seth Lawson of Cherokee, KS and the many friends he made along the way.
A celebration of Richards life will take place from 6 - 8 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com