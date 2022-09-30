Richard Franklin Reed III

RICHARD (TREY) FRANKLIN REED III, 24 of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25, 2022.
He was born February 26, 1998, in Clarksburg WV to Lori and Richard (II) Reed, he was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition. He also loved the outdoors and hunting with his Popaw Wayne. He loved all kinds of music but shared a love of Pink Floyd with his father. Most of all, he enjoyed going on trips and fishing with his girlfriend Alex... and cuddling his beloved dog, Jenny.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Alex Webb, his parents Lori and Rich, older sister Bethany, younger brother Alex, grandparents Anna Reed, Wayne and Suzan Marple, great grandmother Rose Shaver, Aunt Amy Fishbaugh, cousins Seth and Emma Fishbaugh, and many other cousins and great aunts and uncles. He's also missed by Jenny, his three-legged dog, and two cats, Casper and Boris.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard "Pappy" Reed, great grandfather John Shaver, great grandmother Elva Chapman and aunts Beth and Laura Reed.
At his request, his remains will be cremated. Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 3 p.m., until the time of Trey's Celebration of Life Service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in his name be made to Pet Helpers, your local humane society or animal rescue, as he had a very soft place in his big heart for all animals, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
A special thank you to the Bridgeport Police, Marion County Sheriff's office and the many search volunteers that graciously gave up their time.