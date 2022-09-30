Thank you for Reading.

Richard Franklin Reed III
RICHARD (TREY) FRANKLIN REED III, 24 of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25, 2022.

He was born February 26, 1998, in Clarksburg WV to Lori and Richard (II) Reed, he was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition. He also loved the outdoors and hunting with his Popaw Wayne. He loved all kinds of music but shared a love of Pink Floyd with his father. Most of all, he enjoyed going on trips and fishing with his girlfriend Alex... and cuddling his beloved dog, Jenny.

