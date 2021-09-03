RICHARD GALEN GILMORE, age 66, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on Sept 1st 2021.
He was born on Christmas Eve 1954 in Elkins, WV, to Galen Lee and Jerry Mae Gilmore who both preceded him in death. As a child Rick traveled with his family throughout the country during his father's military career. Of all the places they were stationed, Rick enjoyed his father's assignment in Panama the most; however, at the culmination of his father's Air Force career he was most happy to move back home with his family to Mill Creek, WV, where he graduated from Tygarts Valley High School. He then attended West Virginia Institute of Technology where he ran cross country, was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and graduated with a BS degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation he began his career with Columbia Gas Transmission (currently TC Energy as the company has gone through many mergers and buyouts during his time with them.) During his 42-year career, he met and worked with many people who became life-long friends. He and his wife are both active members of Cross Lanes Baptist Church. Rick also enjoyed working with young people and was an Awana leader and also served on the State Board for Child Evangelist Fellowship.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son Christopher Galen Gilmore; brothers, Tommy Lee Gilmore, Ronald Norman Gilmore; sisters, Marjorie Suzanne Gilmore, Lydia Carol Ann Gilmore; nephews, Jeromy Lee Gilmore and infant twins Joshua and Jason Summerfield.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years Anita Marie Gilmore, his son Cory Keith Gilmore, his daughter Mallory Lynn Clay (Justin), his son Michael David Totten, his sister Katherine "Kitty" Summerfield, his grandchildren Mackenzie Chapin, Jaden O'Brien, Cora Gilmore, Makayla Totten, Gavin Gilmore, Jaxson and Landry Clay; nieces Sabrina Gilmore, Brittany Friel, JoAnna George, BreAnna Summerfield, Deanna Thomas, and nephews Michael Gilmore and Brandon Summerfield.
If you had the pleasure of meeting Rick once you had a friend for life. He never met a stranger and volunteered his time generously to those around him. He loved his family and grandchildren most of all. He will be deeply and forever missed. While our lives feel emptier, we know he is rejoicing in heaven with family members gone before, especially his son, and we take comfort in knowing that we will see him again.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day--and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Service will be at Noon Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship: Kanawha Chapter, P.O. Box 8676. South Charleston, WV 25303.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.