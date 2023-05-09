Thank you for Reading.

Richard Gene Thurmond
RICHARD GENE THURMOND, 77, of Barrett, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born January 19, 1946, he was a son of the late Stilson and Opal (Miller) Thurmond of Barrett, WV.

Richard began working for Eastern Associated Coal Company from 1964 to 2004. During his tenure he worked as an electrician and then as plant superintendent. He became a member of Barrett Church of the Nazarene in 1972, where he served faithfully as Sunday School superintendent, treasurer, joyful choir member and buildings and grounds maintenance. He received the Distinguished Service Award which supports home and foreign missions. Richard and Kay were fortunate to participate in a Work and Witness team project to Navajo Indian School in Sun Valley, AZ. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycle and ATV riding, traveling and his favorite hobby, photography.

