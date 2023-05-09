RICHARD GENE THURMOND, 77, of Barrett, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born January 19, 1946, he was a son of the late Stilson and Opal (Miller) Thurmond of Barrett, WV.
Richard began working for Eastern Associated Coal Company from 1964 to 2004. During his tenure he worked as an electrician and then as plant superintendent. He became a member of Barrett Church of the Nazarene in 1972, where he served faithfully as Sunday School superintendent, treasurer, joyful choir member and buildings and grounds maintenance. He received the Distinguished Service Award which supports home and foreign missions. Richard and Kay were fortunate to participate in a Work and Witness team project to Navajo Indian School in Sun Valley, AZ. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycle and ATV riding, traveling and his favorite hobby, photography.
Richard is survived by his loving, faithful and devoted wife of 59 years, Lillian Kay (Gibson) Thurmond; daughters, Gina (Mark) Cornell and Christy (Brian) Dickens of New Smyrna Beach, FL; five amazing grandchildren, Kasey Ratliff, John Richard (Ashley) Ratliff of Ripley, WV, Chelsea (Chris) Wilson of Clayton, NC, Brianna (Ashlee) Dickens of DeLeon Springs, FL, Nicholas (Lacey) Cornell of Foster, WV; eight adoring great-grandchildren, Gavon Hamon, Greyson Ratliff, Stella Herr, Braylea Cornell, Sam Herr, Gabe Cornell, Birch Wilson, Sterling Ratliff; sisters, Diane (Carl) Lyons of Green Cove Springs, FL, Donna (Jim) Kassan of York, SC; brother, Rodney (Dee) Thurmond of Barrett, WV; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Gibson of Van, WV; life-long friend, Emmett Glenn (Tammy) Golden of Morristown, TN. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Barrett Church of the Nazarene, Barrett, WV with Pastor Clay Tincher officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.