Richard Glover

RICHARD "RICK" EUGENE GLOVER, a lifetime resident of Kanawha County and an advocate for the rights of miners and working class people, died January 12, 2021 of complications from COVID-19. He was 69 years of age.
Rick was born on December 2, 1951. He was the son of the late Ray and Dorothy "Dot" Glover. Rick married Karen Jeanette Hartless in 1973. Rick and Karen were married for 47 years. In addition to Karen, Rick is survived by his son Matt Glover and daughter-in-law, Hollie Glover, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; as well as daughter Beth Bartemeyer and son-in law, Ryan Bartemeyer, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Rick was a dedicated grandfather to Kayla Bartemeyer, Chase Glover, Cole Glover, Addison Bartemeyer and Cade Glover.
Rick loved spending time with his family. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
Rick had four sisters. He was preceded in death by Dorothy Thomas, Peggy Meeker and Patty Glover. Rick is survived by Judy Fraker and brother-in-law, Philip Fraker of Glasgow, West Virginia.
Rick graduated from East Bank High School in 1969. Rick had a meaningful and dedicated career that lasted to his final days. He worked 12 years as an underground coal miner. Rick was vice-president of United Mine Workers of America Local Union 7626 and served on the Mine Committee and Safety Committee. In 1982 he helped make major leadership changes by working tirelessly to elect new leadership at the national level. In 1985, Rick began his career as a Health and Safety Representative for the UMWA. Over the next 10 years he made the coal mines of America safer. In 1995, he began his career as an International officer serving as a Teller for 10 years. By this time, Rick was well known in both the US and Canada. In 2005, Rick retired but never stopped fighting for his brothers and sisters. He was on Capitol Hill with his current brothers from Local 8843 lobbying for passage of legislation to preserve pensions and healthcare for 100,000 retired members and their dependents. Rick was always at rallies, conventions, meetings, and marches. Rick loved his Union and his Union loved him.
Rick's compassion did not end with his work for the union. Rick was known as the "best neighbor ever" on Staunton Avenue. He considered his neighbors as an extension of his family. Rick also spent a considerable about of time at his camp in Braxton County. He loved hunting and spending time with his friends there.
In short, Rick Glover leaves behind a void that will never be filled. He left his family with a simple quote, "Remember always be fair, honest and firm."
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the COVID staff at Charleston Area Medical Center's Memorial Division. These dedicated and compassionate professionals mean a great deal to the family and friends.
A graveside memorial drive-by service will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at 1pm on Monday, January 18, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMWA Miners Aid Fund, 18354 Quantico Gateway Drive, Suite 200, Triangle, Virginia 22172. Donations should be made to the attention of Bob Scaramoczino.