RICHARD HENRY "DICK" KEMP, 83, passed away on September 14, 2020.
Born July 16, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late Henry and Myrtle Kemp. At an early age Dick always knew he wanted to be a police officer. At 21, he went to work for the Sherriff's Department in Warren County, Ohio. He started work at the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) in 1970 until retirement. Then he began working as a Private Investigator. He was loved by everyone.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Brent; sister, Sue Snell and his brother, Dan Kemp. Dick is survived by his wife, Beverly Kemp; children, Sheree (Eric) Angus, Rick (Jenny) Kemp, Chris (Judy) Kemp, Michael (Devina) Kemp and Nikki (Chris) Stover; step-sons, Tracy and Chad Thaxton; sister, Diane Mitten; brothers, Dave, Terry, Jim and Mick Kemp, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special Thanks to Dr. Ira Morris and Mountaineer Home Health.
There will be no services due to Covid-19. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.