RICHARD "KARO" WAYNE CARROW left this world on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born on January 9, 1942 in Putney, WV, to the late Pearl Stewart and William Carrow.
Karo was a long time member of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club, he joined on November 5, 1983 and retired from the BOTW on November 5, 2018. He made many friends and brothers throughout his 35 years as an active member of the BOTW. He took great pride in the clubs annual charity event providing Christmas for hundreds even thousands of local children in the Upper Kanawha Valley throughout the years. He was a Veteran of The United States Army.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son, Ricky Hodges, brothers, Keith Carrow and Kermit Carrow.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Laurie Carrow, daughter, Casey (Greg) Hudnall of Cabin Creek, sons, Timmy (Shelley) Stewart of Barboursville, and Travis (Erin) Carrow of Morgantown. Grandchildren, Sydnee, Jackson, Nikkie, Taryn, Starr, Brody and Lenyn. Step children, Katrina, Shelly, C.J. and Ashley and 16 step grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His three Yorkies, Nala, Simba and Niko that he loved so much.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the BOTW Annual Christmas Drive in his memory. BOTW, 5105 Midland Drive, Charleston, WV 25306. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home: www.pryorfh.com