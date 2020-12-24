Richard Knox Sr

REV. RICHARD E. KNOX SR., 71, of Charleston WV. Went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Knox, son, Richard Knox Jr.; daughters, Pamela Turner, Dawn Brown., 12 wonderful grandkids (He loved them all.) and a host of nephews nieces and cousins.
Proceding him in death were his father; William "Bill" Knox, mother, Marie Knox, brothers, JW Cohen, David Knox, Sr., sisters Beatrice Cohen, Gloria Knox and niece Geneva Knox.
He would do anything for anybody. He was a very happy man always (smiled). Attended Charleston High School. Was a Veteran in the Marines, worked in the coal mines (Bethelham Steel #114), worked for Scott Funeral Home and DuPont Plant. He attended Bethelham Baptist Church where he became a Pastor.
The "Rev" loved to eat (Hotdogs) was his favorite. Shoneys and Golden Corral was his choice to dine at. He would always be waiting for Dawn to come over and check on him daily. He will be dearly missed a be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. Reed and Dr. Sharma.
Viewing at 12 p.m., Service will be at 1 p.m., December 28, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry R. Staples Officiating. Burial will folow at Sunset Memorial. South Charleston.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.