RICHARD L. HALSTEAD, 72, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away September 30, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Leon, WV, Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Rick's memory to your favorite charity.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.