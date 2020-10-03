Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RICHARD L. HALSTEAD, 72, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away September 30, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Leon, WV, Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Rick's memory to your favorite charity.