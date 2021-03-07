June 19, 1956 January 27, 2021 On January 27, 2021, RICHARD L. KIRBY, of Spring Hill, Florida, formally of Dunbar, WV passed away at the age of 64.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Delma Kirby and his brothers, Bill and Tom. He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria, and his four daughters. Misty (Lee), Christy (Wes), Angie (James), Sandi (Garett) and nine Grandchildren. Rick is also survived by two sisters, Barb Moore (Gary) of Scott Depot and Rhonda Richardson of Dunbar and many nieces and nephews. Rick was devoted to his wife Gloria, they loved spending time with family and spoiling the grandchildren, whether it was taking them out to eat, or just going for ice cream. He made lots of memories with them. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papaw, Brother, and Uncle. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service was held on February 6th at Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Hudson, Fl.