Richard L. "Les" Theibert Jr.

RICHARD L. THEIBERT, JR. "LES" 75, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on February 22, 2022.
Les was born in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Stonewall High School in 1964. He later attended WVU and WV State.
Les was married to Loretta (Comer) Theibert for 55 years.
In high school Les achieved the honor of state tennis champion. Academically, he also won a state science fair competition. He served our country as a Navy Veteran and was deployed to Vietnam. Later, he went on to work in the insurance industry as an agent, sales manager, and consultant. For many years as a hobby, he loved to barter; enjoyed the find, trade and people he would meet. Lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia for the past 34 years but still considered West Virginia his home.
Les greatly enjoyed attending WVU football games; golfing and vacationing with his family. Always keeping up with WVU sports.
Most recently his days were filled spending time with his grandchildren that lived next door to him. He loved doing puzzles and reading to his young granddaughter, Emily. He enjoyed making Christmas cookies with her just a few months ago.
Les is survived by his wife Loretta; children, Richard L. Theibert III (Dawn) of Fairmont, WV, Robert Theibert of Parkersburg, WV, and Rinda Theibert of Virginia Beach, Va. Grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Julie, and Emily and great granddaughter Annabelle. His sister Carolyn Phillips (Larry Smithson) of Charleston, WV and brother, John Theibert (Claire) of Ashland, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews. His grand-puppies Fred and Sophia.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard Theibert, Sr and Mary Lou Munson-Theibert.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 from 5 - 8 p.m., at Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church 7003 Kanawha State Forest Drive, Charleston, WV 25304. Les's home going celebration will be on March 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Loudendale Free Will Baptist.
There will be a grave side service held after at the Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites.