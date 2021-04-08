RICHARD L. SMITH, JR. 53 of Huntington, WV, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home. In keeping with Richards wishes, there will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville is caring for the family.
