RICHARD L. YOUNG, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home. A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
