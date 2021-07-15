Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD L. YOUNG, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home. A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

