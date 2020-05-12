RICHARD LEE "FROG" GLASPELL, age 74, passed away on May 7, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side and the assistance of hospice care. He was born Nov. 16, 1945 to James W. and Frances Allen Glaspell. He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Christina Hatley (Phillip), his sister, Judy Sexton and two brothers, Jack (Phyllis) and James (Jane) Glaspell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Renee. He has four grandsons of which he was extremely proud. Cameron Richard Near, Dylan Michael Near, Johnathan Parker Hatley and Christopher Dalton Hatley. They enjoyed attending numerous sporting events together. He also left behind numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a memorable individual with many friends and one who never met a stranger. He had an ability to make and keep friends. Richard grew up in West Virginia, graduated from Charleston High School and Morris Harvey (University of Charleston). He was drafted into the US Army in 1967 and served in Viet Nam with the Blackhorse 11th Armored Calvary and was honorably discharged. He had a great love for his country.
He was a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge No. 170 in Nitro, WV.
Richard's extensive career was with Piedmont and US Airways in Charleston, WV and Charlotte, NC. After his retirement from the airlines, he worked a number of years at Celligent Diagnostics.
He had a multitude of friends and never met a stranger. He was known by most as a singer and performer "Frog", a nickname acquired in grade school. He was Charleston's answer to Tom Jones in looks, sounds and stage gyrations with similar audience reaction. His musical talent began with a local group, The Rooks, Magnificent Majestics and The Esquires as a lead vocal. In 1995 he went with the Esquires to tour in Moscow. He was a big hit with the Russian audience as he and the Esquires were viewed by 22 million people on national TV.
Richard relocated to North Carolina in 1988 with his true love and wife, Sandy Haga Glaspell, but continued to call WV his home which was evidenced by many return trips to Charleston, WV. Frog gathered many expatriated Mountaineers for socializing where he was always the lead.
A celebration of his life will be held in September 2020, in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to woundedwarriorsproject.org or a charity of your choice.
