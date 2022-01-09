Thank you for Reading.

Richard Lee Maze Jr.

RICHARD LEE MAZE JR., 55, of St. Albans, WV, passed away at his home on Dec. 29, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1966, in Charleston, WV.

Rich was proceeded in death by his father Richard Maze, Sr. and survived by his mother, Mary Maze, his siblings Angela Maze and Timothy Maze, sister-in-law Jennifer Maze, and his nephew Jonah Maze.

Rich was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish. Most of his life he was self-employed and worked in construction.

