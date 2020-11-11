Richard Lee Nesselrotte

RICHARD LEE "JACK" NESSELROTTE, 73 of Nettie, WV passed away on November 9, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.
He was born in Monterville, WV on August 23, 1947 to the late James Richard and Margarite Davis Nesselrotte.
He attended Richwood High School and was later drafted into the US Army. While there he received the Silver Star and Bronze Star with V. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Summersville where he was a 32 degree Mason and a member of VFW, Summersville, WV.
He was a Christian in faith, he enjoyed watching westerns, fast cars, and spending time with family. Jack will be remembered for being a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather and brother. He was a very caring and giving man that would give the shirt off his back to those in need.
On June 20, 2015 Jack received the honor of the naming the Richard Jack Nesselrotte Memorial Bridge in Hominy Falls, WV.
Jack was preceded in death by Parents, Richard (Dick) and Margarite Davis Nesselrotte, Sister, Dreama Amick and Brother, Harry Nesselrotte
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn "Greer" Nesselrotte Son, Mark Nesselrotte, Nettie, WV, Daughter, Serena and David Taylor of Summersville, WV Grandchildren, Ryan and Makenzie Taylor, and Hannah Curry. Brother, Wes Nesselrotte, Nettie.
Special thanks to Jacks best friends from the service, Stephen Wittenberg and Eulogy by Roy Pline.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. In Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Friends may call from 12 noon till 2 p.m., in the funeral home. Officiating will be the Pastor Larry Gawthrop Burial will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV. We will be following the COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home.