CHARLIE STARNER was born as RICHARD LEE STARNER on May 26, 1977 to Judy Starner and Rick Boggess. He was raised in Miami, WV with his grandmother Shirley Starner. He loved his sisters Betty Crum (Cliff), Donna Murch (Dave), and Desare Cripe (David).
To Charlie, family was everything and he sure loved his. He leaves behind his wife Shannon, daughters, Cassidy and Morgan, only son Parker Lee. The highlights of his day were his granddaughters, Remi James Wendell and Charlee Rose Curry.
He was known for his hard work, often working 15 hours a day of physical labor, a loving hand to any stranger who needed help, squealing tires on his truck, collecting junk, never turning down a fight, and spending hours in his yard playing with Remi James. He loved buying us kids anything and everything but also wanting us to work hard every day. He had many favorite sayings: Give it some hell, How do you do it, you can lie to your friends, I can lie to mine but let's not lie to each other. He was always the first to show up and the last to leave whether it was work or a family gathering.
Our dad faced many struggles in life and, during a hard time his sister in law sent him a quote that he carried with him at all times: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us." Our family knows that what lies within him is now peace and no suffering. His last words to our mom was "I'll find you". We sure can't wait to see you again.
Our family would like to say a special thank you to Memorial, STICU nurses for doing everything possible to make sure our dad and family was comfortable in these times.
As an avid landscaper, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant a tree or flower in his memory and take a minute to enjoy each day. You're never guaranteed tomorrow.
A walk through Celebration of Charlie's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Friday April 23, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Cremation will be honored.
