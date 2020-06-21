Richard Lewis Teel

Richard Lewis Teel
RICHARD LEWIS TEEL, 90, of Mill Creek, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.

He was a retired welder for Volkswagen Stamping Plant, South Charleston, also served in the WV Air National Guard. Richard, was a train enthusiast; he also carved trains out of wood. He also liked to go hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a member of Kanawha 20 Masonic Lodge AF&AM, Scottish Rite in Valley of Charleston, Beni Kedem Shriners of Charleston, also played in the Oriental Band.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Carl Teel and Audrey Mae Cunningham Teel; sisters, Helen Moore, Rosie Humphries, Laura Nelson.

Richard is survived by his wife, Lucy Harper Teel; children, David Lewis Teel of TX, John Carl Teel of AK, Harley Carl Teel of Tyler Mtn, Buffy Teel of Winfield, Frank Wesley Carpenter, Jr. of Bancroft, Kevin Carpenter of Mill Creek; brother, Carl (Annie) Teel; sister, Reba (Merrill) Toothman, of Nebraska; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

