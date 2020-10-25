Richard Martin Hall

RICHARD "DICK" MARTIN HALL of Charleston passed away on October 22, 2020 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens after a long illness.
Born on April 20, 1933 in Clay County, he was the son of the late Rupert V. and Dorothy Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Normal Lucille Horner Hall.
He was an insurance adjustor for the General Adjustment Bureau (GAB) for 36 years until his retirement in 1993. He was also a mason and member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple.
Dick was well known for his gregarious personality. He always had a joke and was quick with a smile. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jane (Bob) Condee of Charleston and Julie (Brendan) Doherty of Aiken, SC.; three grandchildren, Reid Condee, Andrew Condee and Emilie Doherty; sister Dolores Hendrickson of Martinsville, IN; and nephew Leonard Boggs, in addition to many others.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens, especially Dinace, Kanawha Hospice Care, and Joe Rodgers for all the great care.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Funeral Services will be at 3pm with Pastor Chuck Rhodes officiating. Interment will be in the Zion Cemetery, Baileyton, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/ or to the charity of your choice.
Memories of Dick may be shared by visiting www.Snodgrass funeral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.