RICHARD MARVIN MARTIN, 88, of Belle, West Virginia, died peacefully in the presence of his family, after a valiant battle with cancer, on March 13, 2021.
Richard was born August 21,1932, at Mammoth, West Virginia, to the late Emmett Martin and Thelma Morris Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his stepfather, Herb Snyder of Montgomery; his sister Jeanne Martin Snead, of Belle; and his brother Harry Martin, and his wife Betty, previously of South Charleston.
He is survived by his son, Mike Martin, and his wife Nanette, of Charleston, his daughter, Andrea Martin Craven and her husband Todd, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, his nephew, David Martin Snead, and his wife Pam, of South Charleston; his nieces Kiena Smith and Leslie Smith of Charleston; and many cousins, and their children.
He is also survived by five grandsons, Michael Martin and Dominic Martin of Charleston and Samuel Craven, Alex Craven and Zach Craven of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina.
Richard was a 1950 graduate of East Bank High School and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology. He volunteered for military service and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in Korea and Japan after completing training in New York and Illinois.
Upon completion of his service to the Nation, he returned to West Virginia and worked in the administrative offices at the Union Carbide Corporation plant at Alloy. He then served thirty-five years as a laboratory and chemical analyst at the DuPont Belle plant, retiring in 1988.
He was a Christian, and faithful member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, in Hansford, and previously of the Calvary Episcopal Church in Montgomery, where he served as both the junior and senior warden, on the vestry and as a choir member.
He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, with membership in the Coal Valley Lodge in Montgomery. He was also a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston. He was an active member of the East Bank High School Alumni Association, where he served a term as President.
He enjoyed biking and powerwalking into his 70s. He loved his family, his Church and his friends, especially in the East Bank Alumni Association. He was a gentleman, a sportsman and a fan, a great father and grandfather.
In light of Covid concerns, the family will hold a public memorial service at a later date with the Reverend Stan Holmes of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd presiding. O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that friends make a contribution to the charity and food assistance work of the Church of the Good Shepherd. Contributions may be made by mailing to: Good Shepherd Church, PO Box 454, Pratt, West Virginia, 25162, or by calling 304-549-9004