RICHARD MERRITT PRICE, 50, of South Charleston went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Rich was born on March 19, 1971, he was raised by his "Parents" the late Ronald and Mary Ann Price. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Greg Price of Charleston and Mike Price of Oak Hill.
Rich was bedridden the last years of his life due to complications from double knee replacement surgery. He had other health issues later on as well. He always dreamed he would walk and drive again. He would still have a smile on his face and ask, "how was your day?" He had a good heart and loved his family. He was so happy and felt so blessed to have met his daughter, Hannah. He had a special way with animals, they knew he was a kind and gentle soul. He was very intelligent and had a photographic memory. He loved watching and learning from informational shows and reading.
Rich will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his biological mother, Deborah Thomas (David) of Nitro; biological father, Richard Merritt Boyd (Barbara) of Charleston; daughter, Hannah Skeens of South Charleston; sisters, Andrea Maxey of Poca, Beverly Gragg (Robert) of Charleston, and Anna Boyd of Huntington; nephews, Echota Gragg and Zachary Maxey; great-niece, Olivia Maxey.
Services for Rich will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens WV Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Rich's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com