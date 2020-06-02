RICHARD O'LEARY VICKERS, 79, of Sumerco, WV, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Valley Center, South Charleston. There will be no services. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 3, 2020
Addington, John - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Bowser, Susan - 4 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.
Cook, Jerry - 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery, Kelly Hollow, Blair.
Dotson, Jennifer - 1 p.m., Morning Star House of Prayer, Ridgeview.
LeRose, Frank - 10 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Lively, James - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
McDade, Rosalie - 1 p.m., Bethel Church Cemetery, Leon.
Mullenax, Paul - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Poter, Vincent L. - 6 p.m., Preston funeral home, Charleston.
Saber, Carol - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Strickland, Ty - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church.
Ware, Izetta - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.