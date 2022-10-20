RICHARD O. SPENCER, 94, of Charleston passed away on October 18, 2022.
He was born on April 25, 1928 in Charleston, to Emet Spencer and Belva Wines Spencer. He was a 1945 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, as well as a 1973 Magnum Cue Laude graduate of WV State University. He began his work career at Fulknier Hardware Store, Dunbar and joined Union Carbide 1950. He was a member of Dunbar First Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen Sargent Spencer; brothers, Kenneth Spencer and Edward Lee Spencer; sister, Carolyn Sue Spencer.
Richard is survived by his sons, David (Bev) Spencer, and Don (Debbie) Spencer; grandchildren Melanie Spencer Young (Ryan), Kim Spencer Aurelio, Rebecca Spencer Vaught (Tucker) and R.J. Spencer; great-grandchildren, Mallorie and Marek Young, Peyton and Avery Aurelio, and Carter Vaught; brother, Emet Spencer.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Dunbar Church of God. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar,
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m on Friday, October 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar First Church of God Men's group, 1234 Payne Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation at koman.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.