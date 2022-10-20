Thank you for Reading.

Richard O. Spencer
SYSTEM

RICHARD O. SPENCER, 94, of Charleston passed away on October 18, 2022.

He was born on April 25, 1928 in Charleston, to Emet Spencer and Belva Wines Spencer. He was a 1945 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, as well as a 1973 Magnum Cue Laude graduate of WV State University. He began his work career at Fulknier Hardware Store, Dunbar and joined Union Carbide 1950. He was a member of Dunbar First Church of God.

Tags

Recommended for you