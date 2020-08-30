RICHARD ATLEE "DICK" PAINTER, died peacefully at the Hospice House at CAMC in Charleston on August 29, 2020, at the age of 89 after a short illness.
He was born on February 24, 1931 in Charleston. He was a lifelong resident of Dunbar, having strong ties to many friends and co-workers throughout his life.
Dick was known locally as 'The Meat Man' due to his years of experience and knowledge in the beef industry. He worked hard all of his life, but everyone that knew him knows he also played hard. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, trips to the beach with family and friends, playing cards and spending time at the Mardi Gras Casino.
He is preceded in death by parents, James and Mildred Painter of Charleston and loving wife Evelyn of Dunbar.
He is survived by his brother Ronald of Missouri, children Carolyn Stricklen (Danny) of Ohio, Terri Reid (Bill) of Dunbar and Richard II (Robin) of Florida, grandchildren Donna Reid, Stephen Reid (Stacey), Kathy Stricklen Berry (Ken), Rachel Painter Marshall (John), great-grandchildren Kenton Berry, Samantha Reid, Caleb Marshall and Graham Marshall.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimers Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10000.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.