RICHARD PAUL SWEENEY, 86, of Summersville, passed away Saturday May 27, 2023, at his home after an extended illness, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born March 27, 1937, to the late William Paul and Virgie Isobel Sweeney. He was also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Sweeney, a Son-in-Law Rick Thomas, two grandsons J.R. Thomas, Jo Bostic and one great-great granddaughter Annaliese Thomas.
He was a devoted Christian who loved his God and his family. He had a passion for riding his Goldwing and collecting guns. He loved Hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He passed on his passions to his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time at his farm and building a place for his family to love and enjoy it for years to come. He taught his children how to love as a family should and passed it onto their children. He was a great Welder/ Fabricator, Mechanic, and a retired coal miner, as well as a wonderful teacher. He was a well-respected and loved man who showed kindness and love to everyone. His whole life was devoted to his God and family.
He is survived by; the love of his life Betty Dotson Sweeney whom he was married to for 67 years. Five children; Sherry Bostic (Patrick), Terry Thomas (Rick), Tammy Cain (Steve), Richard Paul Sweeney, Jr. (Deanna), Stephanie Smith (Rick) and one special nephew George Prather, thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at his beloved Maggie McClung Farm on Groves Ford Road at Canvas with Pastor Jeff Sevy officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Tunnel to Towers or St. Jude's.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.