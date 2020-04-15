RICHARD R. HUSSON, 81, of New York City, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, in the hospital from COVID-19. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
