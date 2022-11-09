Thank you for Reading.

Richard Reid Comer Jr.
RICHARD REID COMER, JR., 72, of Charleston passed away at home on November 2, 2022, after a short courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 8, 1950, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Elizabeth (Stewart) and Richard Reid. Comer, Sr., who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents Mary Mildred (Schultz) and Richard Hewitt Stewart, Sr., paternal grandparents Rana (Gibbs) and Hobart Reid Comer, brother Bill, mother and father-in-law Margaret and Raymond White, Sr., brothers-in-law Raymond White, Jr., and Chuck Giebell.

He is survived by the love his life and best friend, his wife of 51 years, Kitty, sons, Brent of South Charleston and Brian of Charleston who was his best buddy who shared his interests in cars, running, sports in general and specifically Thundering Herd football and basketball. He is also survived by three sisters, Linda Hyder of Garner, North Carolina, Susie (Chris) Mullins of Louisville, Kentucky and Karen (Andy) Perkins of Pennsboro, West Virginia, several nieces and nephews and his fur buddies Lucy, Max and Smokey.

