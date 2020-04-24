Richard "Rick" Bias

RICHARD ALLEN BIAS, "Rick," 61, of Madison, passed away April 17, 2020. A private service for immediate family will be held in the coming days. A public celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kanawha Hospice Care: hospicecarewv.org or 1606 Kan. Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387. Full obituary will publish April 26 in the Sunday Gazette-Mail.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020
Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.
Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.