RICHARD "RICK" D. FISHER of Sissonville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Minuard B. and Pamelee Fisher. Rick is survived by brother, Randy (Shirley) Fisher of Springhill, FL; and sister, Robin (Randy) Hammond of Sissonville. Also surviving: nephews, Jason (Vandy) Fisher of Charleston, Chad (Heather) Fisher of Springhill, FL; Sean (Ashley) Hammond of South Charleston; nieces, Kayla (Christian) Shamblin of Sissonville, and Briana (Andy) Boggess of Sissonville.
Rick retired as staff sergeant of the United States Air Force; Cedar Coal Company; and Kanawha County Schools. He loved his camping trips, and Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed a good time with family and friends, and always for getting down and funky on the dance floor.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Melhorme will be officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com